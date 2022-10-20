Woman charged with freeing swarm of bees on sheriff's deputies

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump was deposed on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E. Jean Carroll after he denied her allegations that he had raped her, lawyers for both sides said in separate statements. The deposition came a week after a federal judge denied Trump's bid to postpone the proceeding, rejecting his contention in legal filings that subjecting the former president to questioning under oath in the lawsuit would impose an "undue burden." "We're pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump's deposition today," her spokesperson said in a statement, declining to provide further details.