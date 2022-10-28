Woman charged in Freeport hit-and-run that killed elderly woman

Freeport Police Department Friday, June 4, 2021.

FREEPORT — Charges have been filed in connection with a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon that killed an elderly woman.

Regina Green, 64, was charged with failure to report an accident involving death and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Authorities say Green was behind the wheel of a car that struck Mary Lamm in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 600 W. Stephenson Street.

Lamm, 83, was taken to FHN Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Green turned herself in at the Freeport Police Department Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was booked into the Stephenson County Jail and was later released on bond.

