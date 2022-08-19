Woman charged in Friendship Township shooting alleges homicide was in self-defense

An Emmet County woman who shot and killed her live-in boyfriend has alleged it was an act of self-defense.

On the evening of Aug. 10, Heather Mogg, 48, was arrested for shooting her boyfriend, Jonathan Tippett, 50. She told police she had acted in self-defense after a physical altercation between the two.

In an affidavit obtained by the Petoskey News-Review, Mogg told Detective Sergeant Fuller Cowell that Tippet had a history of being aggressive and had two previous assault charges against women. According to the Emmet County District Court records, Tippett pled guilty to assault and battery against a woman in 2007 and had no other similar convictions.

The couple was not married but had been dating for seven years. According to the affidavit, Mogg and Tippett had been fighting throughout the evening on Aug. 10. Mogg had scuff marks and bruises on her body.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, which took place in Friendship Township near Harbor Springs, Mogg was still holding the .45 revolver used to kill Tippett. The gun was her father’s, according to her statement, and not registered in her name. Mogg also had a blood-alcohol-content level of .292. The legal driving limit is .08.

In the interview with the detective, Mogg stated the couple arrived home after eating at a restaurant in Petoskey around 6:30 or 7 p.m. The fight started outside of the home and then progressed inside where things got physical. Mogg alleged that Tippett “pushed her down aggressively” and that is when she went to the bedroom and got the gun from a dresser drawer. The reason for their argument was not stated.

Mogg said she didn’t want to shoot him but “he was coming after her and she told him not to.”

According to Emmet County Sheriff Peter Wallin, Tippett was shot once.

According to the felony complaint, Mogg has been charged with one count of second-degree homicide, one count of possessing a firearm and one count of possessing a firearm under the influence of alcohol. The maximum penalty for the murder charge is life in prison.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14. Mogg’s bond has been set for $250,000 and has not been met at the time of publication.

Tippett's obituary states he is survived by his daughter, his mother and several relatives. A gathering of friends and family took place in Harbor Springs on Aug. 17 in his honor.

