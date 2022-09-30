Woman charged in Gage St. fire deaths enters not guilty plea at Superior Court arraignment

WORCESTER — A city woman pleaded not guilty Friday in Superior Court to multiple counts in connection to a deadly fire in May on Gage Street that claimed the lives of four people.

Yvonne Ngoiri, 36, was arraigned Friday morning, after a Worcester County grand jury indicted her Thursday on four counts of second-degree murder, two counts of arson of a dwelling, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Ngoiri was a former resident of the building, at 2 Gage St.

Four people died in the early-morning May 14 blaze, including Joseph Garchali, 47; Christopher Lozeau, 53; Vincent Page, 41; and Marcel Fontaine, 29.

Ngoiri is being held without bail. She is due back in court Nov. 29.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Woman charged in Gage St. fire deaths enters not guilty plea at Worcester Superior Court arraignment