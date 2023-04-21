Woman charged in gun thefts sentenced to probation

Apr. 20—A woman charged with several felonies in a case of burglary and theft of firearms has been sentenced.

April Taylor Arends, 28, was sentenced in Mower County District Court Thursday to one year supervised probation for felony first degree burglary-aiding an offender and one year supervised probation for felony first degree burglary.

The sentences will run concurrent and she was also fined $50.

All other charges were dismissed.

Arends was charged with a total of 12 felony counts of burglary and theft along with one gross misdemeanor count of theft. She had been accused of stealing firearms from a home in the 900 block of Sixth Avenue NW on Jan. 28.

At the time the owner of the home said that Arends had recently moved out of the home and that she would have been aware of weapon locations.

In March, a search warrant was served of Arends' apartment, which turned up a compound bow, which was among the stolen weapons. Up until that point, she had denied involvement in the burglary.