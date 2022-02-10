Woman charged with harassing Georgetown police chief released from custody

Feb. 9—NEWBURYPORT — A woman charged with harassing Georgetown's police chief was released from custody after spending roughly three weeks behind bars for violating conditions of her release.

Michele Velleman, 50, of Elm Street in Georgetown was arraigned in Haverhill District Court in June 2020 on four counts of threatening, witness intimidation, stalking and making annoying phone calls. The case was transferred to Newburyport District Court to avoid a conflict of interest.

She was released without bail Tuesday but ordered not to post on social media, not make any false statements in relation to the case, and not call 911 except for a legitimate emergency.

In mid-January, a judge ruled that Velleman made false statements during an earlier appearance in court and revoked her release.

On Tuesday, Judge William Martin agreed to release Velleman but not before she completed a psychological-based program at an inpatient hospital.

Following her release from the hospital, Velleman was ordered to live with her mother in Stoneham and abide by a slew of conditions.

Among them are: no use of computers, cell phones or landline phones and no sending of electronic messages. She must also remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, undergo a follow-up examination with a court clinician, and abide by all restraining orders. In addition, Velleman must have no contact with any victims or witnesses.

While also facing criminal charges, Velleman was served with a restraining order by Georgetown police Chief Donald Cudmore that orders her to not have contact with him.

Also on Tuesday, Velleman was arraigned on a new harassment order violation for contacting attorneys linked to Cudmore.

In April 2020, Cudmore alerted state police that Velleman had been allegedly harassing him and making threatening statements to him, his wife and family for more than 2 1/2 years.

The alleged harassment began in response to Cudmore's investigation of her claims that her ex-boyfriend, a Georgetown police detective at the time, was harassing and abusing her.

Story continues

Cudmore stated that Velleman, using several different names, posted "thousands" of social media links on Facebook and three YouTube videos containing what he called "inaccurate information, lies and fabricated material concerning her disdain for me, my family and the Georgetown Police Department."

Among the social media posts were claims that Cudmore "killed three squirrels" and posted them on the door of a selectman's house and that the entire Police Department was covering up what she called the "chief's criminal acts as they are criminals as well," according to Cudmore's report to state police.

To cover her tracks, Velleman used nine email domain names and sent so many emails to the department — a tactic Cudmore called "email bombing," it clogged the department's email server. On April 3, 2020, alone, she sent 30 emails, according to Cudmore's report.

"As a result of the above, my family has endured Velleman's stalking, intimidating behavior, harassment and slander for almost three years now. She has used social media and sent email messages to many other police officers and public agencies to spread lies, misinformation and false allegations against me, my family and the police department I command," Cudmore wrote.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.