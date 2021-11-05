Woman charged with harassing wife of Conneaut Lake Park owner has hearing delayed

Nov. 5—LINESVILLE — A summary trial for a Conneaut Lake area woman accused of harassing the wife of Conneaut Lake Park's new owner has been continued.

The charge filed last month by Conneaut Lake Regional Police against Carol A. Anderson could be dismissed — provided Anderson has no contact with the victim.

An agreement was announced Thursday at the opening of what was to be Anderson's summary trial before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood in Linesville. The Meadville Tribune was the only media at the hearing.

Conneaut Lake Regional Police Chief Todd Pfeifer told Marwood a deal was reached with Anderson and her defense attorney, Joseph J. Oliva of New Castle, along with agreement from Linda Joseph, the alleged victim in the case.

Anderson, 59, of 12643 Comstock St., was charged with harassment for allegedly subjecting Joseph to physical contact Oct. 8, according to the citation. The alleged incident took place at a Sadsbury Township tavern, Pfeifer told the court.

Joseph is the wife of Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings LLC, the new owner of Conneaut Lake Park. Keldon purchased the amusement park in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court proceeding in March.

Anderson, who lives near the park, was listed as one of seven residents on two separate letters written Sept. 14 and Sept. 30 and sent to U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Those letters asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Jeffery Deller to halt what the residents called "the destruction of Conneaut Lake Park." Anderson subsequently sent a handwritten letter dated Oct. 21 to the court claiming she was unaware of the letters and claimed her name was attached to one of them without her consent.

Under the agreement, Anderson is not to have any contact with Joseph or any of Joseph's family members. If Anderson has no contact, Pfeifer said he would move to dismiss the charge on Dec. 30. However, if Anderson was to have contact, she could face up to a $300 fine and 90 days in jail on the charge.

Marwood set Dec. 30 as the new trial date, but the charge would be dismissed if Anderson abides by its terms. Marwood cautioned Anderson that no contact with Joseph or any of her relatives means avoiding direct contact, and also means no contact via social media, cellphone or through a third party.

Both Oliva and Pfeifer declined comment following the hearing.

