Woman charged with harassment

Sep. 30—SOUTH WINDSOR — Stacia Lanway, 61, of Avery Street, was arrested Wednesday morning on accusations that she digitally harassed someone, police say.

Police say that Lanway created a fake Facebook account in the victim's name and used it to post "disparaging and harassing remarks," and this is the fourth time she has been arrested for harassing the victim.

She was charged with second-degree harassment, second-degree violation of a protective order, and violation of conditions of release.

According to the affidavit supporting Lanway's most recent arrest, the victim states that Lanway harassed them since 2017, using information only Lanway would know, and it affected their ability to do business.

In the affidavit, Police Officer Daniel Cain wrote: "It is evident from the four cases that I have investigated involving Lanway that she does not care that what she is doing is wrong and does not have any intention to stop harassing" the victim.

The affidavit states that police found materials dating to 2020 on an iPad and an iPhone belonging to Lanway's mother, who admitted giving Lanway access to it.

Materials recovered include images depicting personal information of the victim and an associate and a Tumblr account that posted the victim's name and cell phone number.

A condition of Lanway's release in a previous similar arrest barred her from using any electronic devices.

The affidavit states that Lanway had no direct contact with the victim or her business associates, but used hashtags across posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to ensure they "were aware of the content that she was putting out."

Police say Lanway turned herself in early Wednesday morning.

Lanway was arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday and released on $100,000 bond. She is to return to court Nov. 17.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.