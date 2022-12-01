Woman charged with hate crime for calling man ‘Asian pig’, assaulting him on NYC subway

A woman has been charged with a hate crime for her alleged role in the assault of an Asian man on a Manhattan subway last month.

Dream Commisso, 19, is believed to be one of three individuals behind the attack on the 42-year-old victim, who sustained a minor cut to his head as a result.

The incident occurred on the shuttle train from Grand Central to Times Square at around 8 p.m. on Nov. 19, according to reports. It all started when the trio of suspects ordered the victim and his 41-year-old female companion — who is also Asian — to give up their seats.

At the time, the suspects — Commisso, a man and another woman — allegedly made anti-Asian remarks, including calling the male victim an “Asian pig.” When he and his companion refused to surrender their seats, the perps began punching and kicking him.

The suspects fled the train at Times Square. The victim, on the other hand, refused medical attention.

Commisso was charged with assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, assault, menacing and harassment, the New York Daily News reported. Her alleged accomplices remain at large.

New York police previously released surveillance images of the suspects. Anyone with information about the incident or the other suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Featured Image via New York Police Department

