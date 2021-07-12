Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman was arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy. (@uhmmajo / TikTok)

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family.

The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday.

The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend.

“My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her in a stroller. She [Ms Hill] came from behind and punched my son in the neck.”

The mother added that as her husband shielded their son and started to yell at the woman, Ms Hill started yelling back. The mother told NextShark that her husband yelled: “I’m going to kill you, you racist b****!”

“She was yelling things like, ‘I know what you people do. You people eat your children. It’s your fault.,” the mother told AsAmNews.

The husband comforted their children as Ms Hill started to walk away. The mum saw a security guard coming their way and decided to follow Ms Hill.

She pulled out her phone and filmed the following interaction, and posted it to her TikTok account.

“By the time I caught up to her, I could see security approaching because I made quite the commotion. All that trash littered on the ground happened when I confronted her and she dropped her things,” the mother told NextShark.

“You can see security approaching in the video, but there was also security coming up from behind me. In that instance, I knew it was better to get a video of her face as evidence versus opting for violence, since security was already in the picture,” she added.

The mother said her son was OK physically, but that he was struggling mentally following the alleged racist attack.

The mother told NextShark that her son “said he had never seen us that angry before and hopes we never get that angry with him. It startled him so much to see us that way — I can’t imagine how traumatized he would be if we actually got physically violent”.

When she showed the video to Las Vegas police, they recognized the woman as someone they have had to handle previously.

The mother told AsAmNews that mall employees said that Ms Hill had been seen harassing a Hispanic family and spitting on a man.

Ms Hill is being held on a $3,000 bail and she was scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Sunday.

