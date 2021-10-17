Woman charged with hate crime for setting fire outside Brooklyn yeshiva

A woman accused of setting a small fire outside a Brooklyn yeshiva last week has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, police said.

Sharee Jones, 39, was taken into custody Sunday morning, three days after the malicious blaze.

Jones allegedly poured gasoline from a red canister along the fencing outside Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School on Avenue J near E. 18th St. in Midwood just before 7:30 p.m.

She then allegedly set fire to the gasoline and ran off. A security guard working at the yeshiva quickly put out the flames.

There were no injuries nor damage to the building.

Police sources last week said the woman is believed to be mentally ill. The day after the incident, cops released a surveillance image of the suspect and asked the public’s help identifying her.

Jones was hit with reckless endangerment as a hate crime and arson charges. She was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court.