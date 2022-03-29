Woman charged with helping inmate in state Decatur facility escape

Mar. 29—A New Hope woman was arrested Sunday and charged with helping an inmate escape from the a Department of Corrections facility in Decatur.

Amanda Marie Cole, 40, was charged with first-degree facilitating escape for her alleged role in helping Douglas Kyle Paseur escape from the Community-Based Facility/Community Work Center on March 14. Paseur was recaptured Thursday in Alexander City, according to the DOC.

Cole was released from the Morgan County Jail on Sunday after posting a $10,000 bond. First-degree facilitating escape is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Paseur, 37, has been in DOC custody since 2008 on multiple drug charges. His scheduled release date is in July 2034.

