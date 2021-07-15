Woman charged with helping suspected shooter in boyfriend’s Mpls. slaying

A Minneapolis woman was charged Thursday with helping the man suspected of shooting and killing her boyfriend in northeast Minneapolis in February.

Tashawn A. Thomas, 27, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with aiding an offender in connection with the death of her boyfriend, 29-year-old Victor Pablo, on Feb. 21 on NE. Lowry Avenue near Grand Street.

Pablo, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times about 2:50 p.m. and died less than an hour later at HCMC from gunshot wounds to his upper torso, neck and arm.

The suspected shooter, 31-year-old Gregory D. Starr-Taylor, of Plymouth, was charged in March with two counts of second-degree intentional murder.

Starr-Taylor remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, while a warrant has been issued for Thomas' arrest.

According to the charges against Starr-Taylor:

A witness saw a white SUV pull up to the minivan and heard an argument followed by gunfire. Pablo did a U-turn on Lowry and soon crashed. Starr-Taylor's SUV was spotted on video surveillance fleeing in the opposite direction.

Another witness said Starr-Taylor was mad at Pablo over money being owed and regarding Pablo's sexual partners.

Starr-Taylor told police that he met Pablo about six months ago, had bought marijuana from him and saw him almost daily.

According to the charges against Thomas:

Phone and text messages pointed to her conspiring with Starr-Taylor to set up Pablo for death. Phone records showed that Thomas and Starr-Taylor spoke three minutes before Pablo was shot.

She told police that she was upset with Pablo because he kept taking her minivan, but she thought Starr-Taylor would physically fight Pablo and not kill him. She also said Starr-Taylor and Pablo were in a dispute over "10 dollars and some females."

