Woman charged after high-speed pursuit down Ada streets

Jun. 24—A Maud woman was recently charged with a felony after a high-speed pursuit down Ada residential streets.

Tiffany Rachelle Spector, 30, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude peace officers.

According to a court affidavit, the pursuit occurred May 31 and began on state Highway 3W near County Road 3520 west of Ada.

Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Officer Seth Bittle said, at about 1:20 a.m., he observed a vehicle traveling east which had a tail light that was not functioning.

Bittle said he turned around and attempted a traffic stop.

"I turned around and caught up to the vehicle near the junction of SH 3W and SH 19 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating my emergency lights," he said. "I observed that the vehicle began to accelerate, at which time I activated my siren."

Bittle said the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour, and the pursuit entered into Ada on West Main Street.

"The vehicle continued east on Main Street, and then (Spector) turned south on Oak Avenue, running the solid red traffic signal and forced a ... vehicle off the roadway just south of the intersection of Main Street and Oak Avenue," Bittle said. "As the vehicle passed through the intersection of Oak and 12th Steet, (Spector) failed to stop for the traffic control device in place (stop sign).

"The vehicle continued south on Oak, and became airborne at the intersection of Oak and 13th Street. Due to the vehicle going airborne, the suspect lost control ... (and) the vehicle went into an uncontrolled skid and entered the front yard of a residence near the intersection of Oak and 14th Street. As the vehicle entered the yard, I observed a male subject that was running from the front yard area in an attempt to keep from being hit by the vehicle."

Bittle said the driver continued south on Oak, and the vehicle became airborne again near the intersection of Oak and 18th Street, where Spector again failed to stop for a stop sign.

Spector continued south on Oak, then turned west on Kings Road. Bittle said she then turned north on Ash Street from Kings Road and hit a curb, which caused the front passenger side tire to blow out.

The pursuit continued, and eventually turned west on 24th Street. Spector again lost control and drove into the yard of a residence before driving back onto 24th Street where she began to stop and go several times, according to Bittle.

Bittle said each time Spector stopped, he would exit his patrol car and give commands for her to get out of the car, to which she did not comply.

"Due to the extreme danger that the suspect was placing the public in, I used the front bumper of my unit to push the suspect vehicle into a position where (she) was unable to continue the pursuit," Bittle said. "I again exited my vehicle and gave the driver commands to show me her hands. The suspect then exited the front passenger side door of the vehicle and ran on foot."

Bittle said Spector then ran into the backyard of a residence and attempted to climb over a fence when he grabbed her and attempted to take her to custody.

"The suspect resisted arrest at which time I delivered one hand strike to the suspect in an attempt to gain compliance," Bittle said. "Sgt. Jussely Canada, with the Ada Police Department, arrived at which time she attempted to assist in getting compliance from the suspect.

"Due to both officers being unable to get compliance, Sgt. Canada deployed her taser. As the suspect was under power from the taser, I took her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs. Do to the suspect being tased, she was unable to use her hands to break the fall, causing her to strike her head on the ground."

Spector was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada to be treated for her injuries, then taken to the Pontotoc County Justice Center, where she remained as of Friday at press time. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Bittle said during the pursuit, he was unable to read the license plate of the vehicle as it was smudged with mud. Once the pursuit had concluded, officers ran the plate and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Pottowatomie County.

A resealable bag which contained a "green leafy substance" was also found inside the vehicle, Bittle said.