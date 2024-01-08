Woman charged in hit-and-run crash that killed a bicycle rider on Sunday

A hit-and-run crash claimed the life of a bicyclist Sunday and eventually resulted in the arrest of the vehicle driver.

The road where the crash happened was blocked for roughly a quarter of a mile for several hours as authorities investigated.

Here's what we know:

What happened? Ocala Police Department officers said a woman was driving a Mini Cooper west on Blitchton Road (U.S. 27) just east of Interstate 75 when, for an unknown reason, she veered off the road and struck a man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.

Officers said the vehicle returned to the road and did not stop.

An Ocala Police Department evidence technician takes pictures at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Sunday night.

More details about the crash: Shortly after 6:30 p.m., police officials were told about the crash, which happened in the 3100 block of Northwest Blitchton Road.

According to officials, the driver later called authorities and Marion County Sheriff's deputies found the car and the person behind the wheel in Ocala Park Estates.

Ocala police officials went to the location and spoke to the driver, later identified as Elizabeth Pizzonia. She told officers she did not know what her vehicle had struck. She panicked and left the scene. The woman said she called a relative, who urged her to report the crash.

What happened next? Ocala officers conducted a field sobriety exercise on the 43-year-old Ocala woman where she was discovered. Polices said she failed the exercise.

Pizzonia was transported to the Marion County Jail. Officials there wanted her to be evaluated before booking. She was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Officials said she refused to take a breath test to determine if she was impaired at the time of the crash. Officers got a search warrant that would allow them to draw blood from Pizzonia. She later returned to the jail for processing.

Ocala police officials blocked a section of Northwest Blitchton Road on Sunday to investigate a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Charges: Pizzonia is being held on charges of leaving the scene of a crash with death and DUI manslaughter.

Grief: 'He wanted to follow in my footsteps': Dad mourns son, 24, killed in NW Ocala crash

Victim: Police officials have not released the bicycle rider's name pending notification of family members. Officers did say the victim is an adult.

An Ocala Police Department evidence technician processes the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Northwest Blitchton Road on Sunday night.

Other traffic deaths: The traffic fatality was the first for the city in 2024. During 2023, 10 people lost their lives in Ocala vehicle crashes.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Police in Ocala, Florida charge a woman in hit-and-run crash that killed a bicycle rider