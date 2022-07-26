Woman charged in hit-and-run that injured man who tried to stop her Sunday in Beaufort

A man confronting a driver on Boundary Street who allegedly did not stop after hitting a car Sunday in Beaufort was hit himself when the driver tried getting away, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Rena Ragsdale, 61, of Beaufort was charged Sunday with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for a blue light, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts of driving under the influence, jail records show.

Officers from the Beaufort Police Department were called to Boundary Street just after 7 p.m. because of a reported hit-and-run. While officers were on their way, they were told that deputies from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office found the car and driver, later identified to be Ragsdale. The car had front-end damage and deployed airbags, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.

A man reported to police that he saw Ragsdale hit another car near the Marine Corps Air Station and that he followed her from Trask Parkway until she stopped at the intersection of Boundary Street and Robert Smalls Parkway. The man got out of his car to confront Ragsdale.

She allegedly hit his knee with her car, causing him to spin around and hit the car with his hand. EMS was called to evaluate the man, who police said was limping. The man initially refused to be taken to the hospital but was later admitted, according to the report.

Ragsdale was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center Monday on a $10,000 bond.

