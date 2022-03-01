Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed infant indicted

Mar. 1—WELCH — A woman who was arrested and charged after a 2020 Thanksgiving hit-and-run incident that resulted in a 2-year-old boy's death has been indicted by the McDowell County Grand Jury.

Angel Alberta Estep, 38, of War was indicted by the February 2022 grand jury on charges including crash involving death, negligent homicide, failure to give information and render aid and failure to report an accident, according to the docket issued Monday by the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The incident was reported about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2020 in the Three Forks area near Bradshaw, Sheriff James Muncy said. The 2-year-old boy, who was seriously injured, passed away the following day.

Witnesses who described the SUV helped lead to the arrest along "with huge help from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office," he stated after Estep was arrested on Dec. 3, 2020.

In West Virginia, negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to a year in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

Provisions in the West Virginia Code also state that drivers involved in crashes resulting in injury or death must immediately stop at the crash scene or as close to it as possible. Drivers who do not stop could face a felony charge resulting in a sentence of one to five years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

