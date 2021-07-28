Woman charged after hitting pedestrian

Jul. 27—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman was charged with aggravated assault after running into a pedestrian Sunday.

Oxford police were notified July 25 that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Molly Barr Road as a result of a domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the scene along with the Oxford Fire Department and EMS. The victim was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon further investigation, Laquandra Dye, 26, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.

During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, her bond was set at $85,000.

