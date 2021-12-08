Woman charged with home invasion, burglary set for pretrial

A woman charged with second-degree home invasion and breaking and entering a building with the intent to commit larceny is tentatively scheduled to appear for a criminal pretrial conference in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court at 1 p.m. Dec. 13.

Allison Lee-Marie Qualls, 33, appeared in the circuit court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 for arraignment where she pleaded not guilty to the two charges punishable by up to 15 years in prison and 10 years in prison respectively.

Details of the case emerged during a joint-preliminary examination hearing with Qualls former co-defendant — 33-year-old Max Eugene Houghtby — in the 2B District Court.

During the examination hearing the homeowner testified that on March 7 her neighbors who watch the property called to notify her of a suspicious man exiting the back of the home, which was unoccupied at the time.

“It was completely ransacked,” she recalled after arriving to a heavy police presence that day. “It was really hard to tell what all was missing.”

Trooper Mark Miller was the second witness called to testify during the examination and said that he was dispatched to the area of Pike Lake in an unrelated incident for a pickup truck parked at someone else’s property that shouldn’t be there. The truck was registered to Qualls and Miller could see several items in plain view that he photographed and sent to the sheriff’s office out of suspicion of being stolen from the farm house.

A search warrant was obtained by the sheriff’s office and executed by Miller and an MSP sergeant and several items from the pickup truck were identified by the homeowner over the summer.

Sgt. Steve Rathbun, a road patrol supervisor and evidence technician with the sheriff’s office also testified during the examination.

“The house was so ransacked it was difficult at times to tell what was what,” he said.

During the investigation he collected numerous items from the home for fingerprint analysis to identify who may have broken into the home and Qualls and Houghtby’s fingerprints were identified by the MSP Crime Lab in August.

Rathbun interviewed Qualls in October after her arrest on a warrant charging her with the crimes and she initially denied ever being inside the home but later changed course when confronted with the fingerprint evidence.

Regarding the property found in her pickup truck, she said she purchased some of the items from Floyd White and other items from the sale barn.

Following all testimony in the examination hearing, Judge Megan Stiverson ruled their was not enough evidence presented to support the charges against Houghtby, except for a misdemeanor count of entry without permission.

In regards to Qualls, Stiverson found that testimony entered supported bounding her case to the circuit court on the felony charges.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Woman charged with home invasion, burglary set for pretrial