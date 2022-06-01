Woman charged with homicide after 3-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital

A Bedford County woman has been charged with homicide after a three-year-old boy died at a Pittsburgh hospital.

State police said they responded to a residence on May 28 around 9:16 p.m. in Bedford County and UPMC Bedford for a child who was choking on baby wipes.

The child was airlifted to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he died on May 29 at 4 p.m.

According to state police, an autopsy revealed extensive bruising and injury to the child’s body. The death was ruled a homicide, and it was determined to be a result of “manual strangulation and asphyxiation.”

On Tuesday, Chelsea Renae Cooley, 31, was charged with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

