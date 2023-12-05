Woman charged with homicide attempt in case of no-injury shooting

Dec. 4—TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City woman is facing four felony counts after she allegedly shot at an 80-year-old man outside of his assisted living cottage.

Julie White, 64, was arraigned via Zoom on Friday afternoon at the 86th District Court in Traverse City on one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of attempted homicide, one count of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and one count of felony firearm.

Police said they responded to a call in the 500 block of Cottage Arbor Lane on the grounds of the Grand Traverse Commons at 2:53 a.m. Nov. 30. Officers called it a "weapons complaint" after someone heard a gunshot.

According to Traverse City Police Department reports, White is suspected of firing one round toward the man, then fleeing. She was later located and taken into custody.

Mary Marois, chairwoman of Grand Traverse County Health and Human Services which oversees the Pavilions, said she was made aware of the incident since the man lives at the assisted-living cottages.

The shooter was not a resident, and the incident happened outside, she said.

Traverse City Police Department officials declined to make additional comment, citing the open investigation.

White's bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety. She remains incarcerated and had not posted bond as of Monday evening.

Her next court date is scheduled for 2 p.m. Dec. 8 before Magistrate Tammi Rodgers in 86th District Court in Traverse City.

Staff Writer Peter Kobs contributed to this article.