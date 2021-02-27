Woman charged in homicide case back in county custody

Feb. 27—A woman charged in a reported homicide of a Greenville teenager from fall 2020 has returned to local custody.

Lauren Brooke Bohme was booked into the Hunt County Detention Center Thursday evening, where she was being held in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder as of press time Friday.

Bohme, 18, of Royse City, was taken into custody in Colorado in mid-January by the U.S. Marshal's Service on a warrant on a charge of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.

A warrant for aggravated assault has been filed against Damien Christian Osborn, 18, in relation to the same case. Osborn was arrested alongside Bohme in Colorado, but he had not been booked into the Hunt County Jail as of Friday morning.

Greenville Police Department officers were dispatched at around 12:15 a.m. Sept. 30 to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries, and was reported to have died the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Warrants had also been issued for Bohme concerning her arrest in November 2019 by the Royse City Police Department on two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bohme had an attorney appointed to represent her on the charges and was released on a total of $35,000 bond.

Murder is a first-degree felony punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.

The Hunt County grand jury was scheduled to meet Friday for its monthly session, but it was unknown at press time if either Bohme's or Osborn's cases were presented to the panel.