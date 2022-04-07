Woman charged after Hughestown drug house raided

Apr. 7—HUGHESTOWN — One woman was arrested after borough police said they executed a search warrant on a known drug house Wednesday morning.

Christina Ribaudo, 34, of Hughestown was taken into custody Wednesday as officers from the Luzerne County Drug Task Force served a warrant on a Division Street residence in Hughestown, according to a release from the Hughestown police Facebook page.

According to the release, officers from the Drug Task Force were assisted by the Pittston City Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and officers from the Hughestown Borough Police Department in executing a narcotics-related search warrant for 198 Division St. in the borough.

Officers seized approximately two ounces of suspected methamphetamine during the search, along with related packaging materials.

Ribaudo was taken into custody as a result of the search. She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph Carmody on Wednesday morning and charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Ribaudo was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for failure to post bail in the amount of $50,000. A preliminary hearing for Ribaudo is scheduled for April 26.