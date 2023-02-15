Woman charged after husband dies of drug overdose in Indiana County

A Cambria County woman is facing charges after her husband died in their Indiana County home from a drug overdose.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lauren Marie Bingaman, 36, is charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and four misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.

On July 2, 2022 at around 12:30 p.m., state police were dispatched to help medics with a patient, identified as Daniel Carl Bingaman, 34, who was experiencing a possible drug overdose at a home in Clymer Borough. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Lauren Bingaman was at the scene during the overdose with several young children found to be within reach of potentially lethal drug paraphernalia.

During an autopsy performed by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office, Daniel Bingaman’s cause of death was determined to be acute intoxication from the combined effects of fentanyl and xylazine.

Police said through the investigation, it was determined that Lauren Bingaman bought stamp bags of fentanyl and xylazine and that Daniel is believed to have used those stamp bags prior to his death.

Lauren Bingaman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

