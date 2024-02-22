Woman charged with intentional vomiting inside PSP cruiser, kicking trooper

Feb. 22—SALEM TWP. — A woman from Wapwallopen acted on her word when she intentionally vomited striking two Pennsylvania State Police and contaminated the inside of a cruiser earlier this week.

Anna Marie Smith, 32, of Ruckle Hill Road, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on two counts of assault upon a law enforcement officer and one count each of aggravated assault, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief.

According to the criminal complaint:

Two troopers were transporting Smith from the Shickshinny barracks to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

Smith, who was secured in the rear seat of the cruiser, reportedly said, "Keep going faster and I'm going to puke in your (expletive) face," the complaint says.

The rear window was rolled down to give Smith fresh air.

Smith attempted to loosen restraints and said, "That's fine, go faster, I dare you. I can't wait, cause I'm ready to (expletive) blow chunks and I'm gonna do it right on your (expletive) head," the complaint says.

The complaint alleges Smith inhaled mouthfuls of air to force herself to vomit.

Smith allegedly leaned forward and vomited with pieces striking the two troopers and struck a laptop computer while contaminating the inside of the cruiser.

When the troopers reached the county correctional facility, Smith refused to exit the cruiser and kicked a trooper in the leg, the complaint says.

Smith's bail was set at $5,000 and she remained jailed at the county correctional facility.