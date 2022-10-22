Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of 3-year-old in southern Illinois

A Carlinville woman faces criminal charges in the death of a 3-year-old child in southern Illinois, officials announced Saturday.

Ashley N. Bottoms, 33, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death.

Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison described Bottoms’ relationship to the child as “a trusted household member” in a news release announcing the charges.

Emergency personnel from the Litchfield Fire Station determined the child was dead Thursday when they responded to a vehicle because they had received a report of a child in distress, according to the release.

Detectives from the Litchfield Police Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department coordinated in the investigation, according to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office.

Officials from the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s office, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department and Litchfield Police Department could not immediately be reached for further comment Saturday.

Involuntary manslaughter is an accusation that a person unintentionally killed someone without justification. It is classified as a Class 2 felony when it involves family or household members. If convicted, a person can face between 3 and 14 years in prison.

Endangering the life of a child causing death is a Class 3 felony, punishable by between 2 and 10 years in prison upon conviction.

Bottoms was in custody on a $250,000 bond on Saturday.