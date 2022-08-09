Woman Charged With Killing 6 People In Fiery LA Wreck Was Involved In 13 Prior Crashes

Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old nurse who was allegedly driving a Mercedes-Benz that barreled into a busy intersection in Los Angeles County, killing several people, has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Prosecutors said on Monday that the nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton who allegedly caused the catastrophic Los Angeles vehicle wreck that killed six people, including a pregnant lady and her unborn child, was charged with murder.https://t.co/tGhxJrQ1ri pic.twitter.com/50D67STeta — Fox3 Now (@fox3news) August 9, 2022

Prosecutors say Linton was going as fast as 90 mph at the time of the crash, which occurred Thursday. She’s accused of running a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson Avenues in Los Angeles.

Six people died as a result of the crash: 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was pregnant; her infant son, Alonzo Quintero; her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester; and two other adults, CBS News reports.

Video footage shows the car speeding through a red light in a 35 mph zone and crashing into another vehicle that exploded into flames. A car also collided with a gas station sign on the corner of the intersection.

One witness alleged that Linton was drinking prior to the crash, suggesting she may have been under the influence at the time.

“I know that some of you spoke to a woman that alleged they have been drinking together. The CHP is working to identify this person, but we don’t have any further information,” Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón said, according to the Times.

He also noted that, at this point, there is no evidence that Linton was drinking before the crash.

However, the California Highway Patrol did find that the nurse has been involved in 13 prior crashes.

“While the wreckage of this fiery crash at this intersection was removed and traffic eventually resume, there is catastrophic damage to the families and friends of those killed and injured,” Gascón said, CBS News reports. “It is not only a tremendous loss to the families but our entire community who learned of this incredible tragedy or have watched the now viral video of the collision.”

According to the LA Times, if convicted, Gascón said Linton could face life in prison.

“This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines,” Gascón said in a statement, according to CBS News.

Linton was arrested on Friday while she was being treated for the injuries she sustained in the crash. She was released from the hospital over the weekend and is currently being held on a $9 million bail.