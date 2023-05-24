Woman charged with killing Boston cop from Braintree returns to court

The woman accused of murder in the death of her boyfriend, a Boston police officer from Braintree, was back in court Wednesday as a Dedham Superior Court judge heard arguments about evidence sought by her lawyers.

Karen Read, 42, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her vehicle outside a friend's house in Canton after a night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022. The homeowner is also a Boston police officer, WCVB reported.

O'Keefe, 46, was found unresponsive in the heavy snow outside the Fairview Road home the next morning. He was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

Prosecutors said Read backed into O'Keefe with her SUV after a night out with friends at bars. Read's lawyers said O'Keefe was attacked by a dog and beaten at the home.

During a 10 a.m. Wednesday hearing in Dedham, the judge ruled that the court would not hold an evidentiary hearing that would have included testimony from witnesses. Attorneys were allowed to argue about evidence the defense is seeking, including cellphone information.

The judge took the arguments under advisement and set the next hearing for July 25.

Read's attorneys had argued for additional discovery as they try to prove that Read didn't kill O'Keefe.

"We've spent 15 months trying to uncover the truth," defense attorney David Yannetti said. "We are not afraid of whatever evidence is unearthed from whatever source because, for 15 months, every stitch of evidence has been consistent with my client's innocence," WCVB reported.

Prosecutors have accused the defense of trying to send the court on a "fishing expedition."

Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision causing death.

