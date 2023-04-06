Woman charged with killing Phoenix police Officer Paul Rutherford files $7.25 million claim

Photos of Phoenix police Officer Paul Rutherford.

A woman who was charged in the killing of Phoenix police Officer Paul Rutherford has filed a $7.25 million notice of claim against the city, asserting the department omitted key facts to a Maricopa County grand jury that led to her being charged with negligent homicide.

Rutherford was investigating a vehicle collision on March 21, 2019, before he responded to a priority radio call across the street, police said at the time.

Rutherford was crossing Indian School Road on foot when he was struck by Nubia Rodriguez who was driving a 2015 Ford Expedition. Rutherford was taken to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition where he was later declared dead.

A grand jury indicted Rodriguez on Aug. 20, 2020, on a charge of negligent homicide, though Maricopa Superior Court Judge Joseph Kreamer threw out the case on Sept. 22, 2022, after evidence showed that Rutherford, who was crossing four lanes of traffic, “appeared from a place he shouldn’t have been” when he was hit, according to Kreamer.

Rodriguez’s claim asserts that Phoenix police gave false statements to the grand jury, such as that Rutherford had the right of way rather than Rodriguez, to elicit an indictment. It states that while Rutherford’s death was tragic, it was also avoidable on his part had he used the crosswalk or his own vehicle with sirens activated.

Backed move: County attorney defends bringing case against driver charged with killing Phoenix police officer

The claim also cites the Police Department’s own crash analysis, and that officers hadn’t shared conclusions that Rutherford could have avoided the collision if he looked west before crossing the street and that Rodriguez and Rutherford’s view of each other had been obstructed prior to the incident.

“Despite its crash analysis, the Phoenix Police Department would not accept that Officer Rutherford’s decisions and actions caused his death,” the claim states. “Instead, the Phoenix Police Department made Nubia Public Enemy Number One. It turned her into a scapegoat for Officer Rutherford’s death, stopping at nothing short of making sure she was convicted of homicide.”

Story continues

The claim also contends that the criminal case made Rodriguez suffer “unimaginable losses,” including the loss of her foster daughter whom Rodriguez had intended to adopt before state officials retook custody of her. Rodriguez lost job opportunities and poured cash into her criminal defense, the claim says.

“While Nubia’s economic losses are identifiable, the loss of her foster daughter and her pain and suffering through years of the Phoenix Police Department’s lies and omissions are immeasurable,” the claim reads. “If this case proceeds through litigation, Nubia will be entitled to recover punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.”

The claim states Rodriguez is willing to settle the complaint for $7.25 million.

Dan Wilson, a spokesperson for Phoenix, declined to comment citing pending litigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman charged with killing Phoenix police officer files $7.25M claim