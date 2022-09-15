Woman charged with killing two troopers, including Bristol dad, in I-95 crash free on bail

The Montgomery County woman charged with killing a trooper from Bucks County, as well as another state trooper from Montgomery County and a pedestrian, has posted bail, court records show.

Jayana Webb, 22, posted 10% of $600,000 bail Wednesday, according to those records.

Webb, of Norristown, is accused of fatally striking Trooper Martin Mack III, 33, of Bristol Borough, Trooper Branden Sisca, 29, of Trappe, Montgomery County, and Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown, along Interstate 95 southbound near the Philadelphia sports stadiums on March 21.

Mack and Sisca were helping Oliveras on the interstate when Webb allegedly struck the three, killing them, according to police.

Webb's charges include third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree and DUI.

She has a pre-trial conference in the case scheduled for Wednesday at Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas.

For subscribers:A look at what's next and evidence in fatal PA trooper crash. Suspect faces murder charge again

Webb faces trial:Norristown woman held for trial in DUI-crash that killed PA state troopers and pedestrian on I-95

Mack remembered:Funeral Mass for PA State Trooper Mack: 'They laid down their lives and gave all they possibly could give.'

Drivers who spotted Oliveras walking on the southbound lanes called 911. Mack and Sisca were escorting Oliveras to their patrol vehicle just before 1 a.m. when they were struck. The impact caused both troopers to go into the northbound lanes.

During Webb's preliminary hearing in June, testimony revealed Webb had been pulled over by troopers shortly before the crash but was not issued a ticket, and was allowed to continue driving. While troopers had Webb pulled over, they received a call that someone, Oliveras, was walking on the interstate.

They left Webb with a warning.

Story continues

A toxicologist testified Webb had a blood alcohol content of .211, which is nearly three times the legal limit to drive, and had marijuana in her system at the time of the crash.

Testimony also revealed she was going in excess of 80 mph and sending a tweet to her social media account at the time of the crash.

Mack lived in Bristol Borough with his wife and two daughters. He had been with state police since 2014. Sisca was a recently married fire chief, and was expecting his first child with his wife at the time of the crash. He had been with state police for a little over a year at the time of his death.

Mack's funeral was held in Tullytown in late March. Thousands of officers from all over the country showed up to pay their respects to him.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Woman charged with killing two PA state troopers on I-95 posts bail