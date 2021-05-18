Woman charged after Ky. cops find feces, drugs, loaded gun in a 4-year-old’s bedroom

Jeremy Chisenhall
·2 min read

A Kentucky woman served with an arrest warrant over the weekend for alleged drug trafficking was subsequently charged with criminal abuse after investigators discovered a 4-year-old child living in “gruesome” conditions, according to police.

Multiple police agencies showed up at the home of 27-year-old Webster County resident Felica Terrell Friday to serve her with an arrest warrant for trafficking. She allegedly sold drugs to a confidential informant while the 4-year-old was present, according to court records.

When they told her she was under arrest and entered her home on Bellville Road in Providence, a naked 4-year-old boy came running from a hallway in the house.

Officers allegedly received consent from Terrell to search the home after the boy appeared, according to court records. They searched the bedroom from which the boy had come running and found feces all over the room — on the mattress, walls, floor and door. Cereal, milk, dirty toys and other debris were also on the floor, police said in an arrest citation.

There were no sheets or pillows on the mattress. Terrell allegedly told officers she and the child stayed in the room together, according to court records.

The room appeared to have a homemade heavy-duty door which looked like a “barn type door with a latch on the outside as if to lock an animal inside,” one officer wrote in an arrest citation. Terrell allegedly told officers the child was able to get out if he wanted.

“It appeared that the child had once recently been locked in the bedroom and had been trying to get out,” the officer wrote.

A sheet of plywood covered the only window in the room. Officers allegedly found pills, paraphernalia, marijuana and a loaded shotgun in the room. Terrell allegedly told police that there was no electricity in the room.

Terrell was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, according to court records. She also faces a drug trafficking charge in a separate case, according to court records. Additional charges could be filed, police said.

Terrell was held in the Webster County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond for the criminal abuse charge, as well as a $10,000 10 percent deposit bond for the trafficking charge, according to jail records. She was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday morning.

The 4-year-old was placed with another family and social service officials were expected to conduct a full investigation, police said.

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas City police investigate suspicious death after finding body Monday morning

    “The death does not appear to be natural,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

  • 4-year-old found dead in middle of Dallas street was taken from his bed, cops say

    An “edged weapon” was used in the boy’s death, police said.

  • How an Indian village cares for its COVID-19 sick

    There are cows grazing everywhere, the sick are laying under a tree, and their glucose drips are hanging from the branches.This is a village in northern India that's been engulfed by COVID-19. There's no doctor or medical facility in Mewla Gopalgarh in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The closest hospital has no beds, and the villagers can't afford private care.So instead, villagers who practice a form of alternative medicine have set up an open-air clinic where they distribute their own remedies.The tree is an example. It's called a neem tree, which does have some uses in medicine. The villagers hope that by sitting underneath it, it will raise their oxygen levels. But there's no scientific basis for this belief. Rajendar Singh's father is believed to have died of COVID-19: "People have no option but to go to quack doctors. This is leading to deaths in the village. When a proper doctor won't have a look at the patient, where else will they go? There is no scope for getting oxygen, such is the situation. When patients get out of breath, they go to the trees to improve their oxygen levels."The country's devastating second wave of infections continues to bring hospitals in big cities to breaking point. And rural areas are faring even worse as healthcare facilities are threadbare there. In this village, people are just making do as best they can.

  • Joel Greenberg’s lawyer teases ‘must see’ news coming around Matt Gaetz

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Conor McGregor and Fiancée Dee Devlin Welcome Third Baby, Son Rían: 'Family of 5'

    Conor McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin are also parents to son Conor Jack Jr., 4, and daughter Croia, 2

  • Trump news - live: Ex-president claiming thousands in taxpayers cash as Andrew Giuliani launches political bid

    Latest developments as they happen

  • Connecticut teen charged after allegedly calling classmate racist slur on Snapchat

    A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, police said.

  • Former Austin Peay DB victim of brutal Atlanta Falcons tryout hoax

    Someone played a cruel hoax on ex-Austin Peay DB Juantarius Bryant

  • Feces on walls, trash on floor. KY child abused in ‘deplorable’ setting, sheriff says

    A Kentucky couple has been arrested after law enforcement officers allegedly found a small child living in “deplorable conditions” at a home in Boone County.

  • Russia, U.S. tout cooperation ahead of Arctic Council meeting

    With a warming climate melting more Arctic ice cover and global industries eager to exploit the region for shipping, fishing, drilling and mining, the United States and Russia sounded a rare, cooperative note going into an Arctic meeting this week. The conciliatory tone was encouraging to governments, local residents, investors and environmental groups worried about a lack of regulations and potential environmental damage as industries look northward to the world's largest remaining oil, gas and mineral deposits. "Our vision ... is very much one of cooperation," U.S. State Department Arctic Envoy Jim de Hart told Reuters in an interview ahead of the biennial meeting of the eight Arctic Council nations.

  • Clusters of ‘Black Fungus’ Infections Are Now Ravaging India’s COVID Survivors

    Rupak De Chowdhuri/ReutersA surge in black fungus infections in what could be thousands of recovered COVID-19 patients in India has added a new layer of misery to an already chaotic situation. The invasive infection, officially known as mucormycosis, is transmitted when people inhale fungal spores that then get lodged in the sinuses. The disease caused by the spores would not normally be dangerous, but in recovering coronavirus patients who have been on steroids, it becomes life-threatening. “For most part, if you have a normal immune system, it’s an asymptomatic, silent encounter,” Tobias Hohl, chief of infectious-disease service at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told National Geographic. “Unless treated, the infection can cross into the central nervous system, and that’s more dangerous.” He added that mortality reaches upward of 50 percent if the fungus reaches the brain.Those who require hospitalization often suffer from compromising existing health situations, including diabetes, which is highly prevalent in India. The symptoms of black fungus include back lesions, swollen eyes, and severe headaches in addition to bleeding nasal discharge.In the city of Gurugram, outside New Dehli, doctors have identified more than 40 black fungus cases among those who had recovered from COVID-19, adding new pressure to a situation already on the breaking point. The entire state of Haryana has reported more than 200 cases and officials are concerned that the black fungus infections are under-reported elsewhere out of an inability to monitor recovered patients. Medical experts believe there are thousands of black fungus cases across the country.Many patients exhibiting symptoms have used high doses of steroids to treat COVID-19 symptoms—a treatment not yet proven to be successful. Some medical professional in rural areas have then continued steroid treatment, not knowing what the black fungus infection is, which then gravely contributes to the complications from the infection, Amitabh Malik, head of ENT at Paras Hospital, told the Times of India. Instead, the recommended procedure for black fungus is surgical removal of infected tissues—a near impossibility given the overcrowded state of India’s hospitals. Medications used to treat it non-surgically are not available in the country, he said.While India’s official rate of infection has slowed slightly in the last few days, with the daily number of new cases in the lower 300,000 as opposed to more than a week of numbers topping 400,000, the country is still overwhelmed with people seeking medical attention. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

    Three men died in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in less than one week in Alabama prisons, a spate of death that happened as the state faces a Justice Department lawsuit over prison violence and legislators seek more information from the troubled system. The deaths happened this month in separate incidents at three different prisons, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed. The prison system said the deaths are being investigated.

  • 'It’s just terrifying': Video shows slain 4-year-old being taken from bed before being found dead on Dallas street

    A suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found lying on a neighborhood street in Dallas, authorities said Sunday.

  • Ordered online, assembled at home: the deadly toll of California’s ‘ghost guns’

    Loopholes surrounding these weapons make them untraceable – and a hot commodity in many vulnerable communities When Brian Muhammad, a program manager at a gun violence prevention group in California, asked a 16-year-old boy in 2018 how young people were getting guns, he assumed the answer would be Nevada, the neighboring state with looser gun laws. “Who would waste time going to Nevada when you can just get them in the mail and put it together?” the Stockton teen nonchalantly replied. Three years later, homemade weapons known as “ghost guns” have risen to the top of the Biden administration’s policy agenda. When the president announced executive actions targeting gun violence after the mass shootings in Georgia, California and Colorado, they included steps to regulate the sale of the devices – the first time the federal government took up such efforts. Warnings about do-it-yourself guns have steadily grown in recent years, spurred by ominous news stories describing the weapons’ use in a slew of mass shootings, domestic terrorism cases and gun trafficking busts. In California alone, homemade guns were used in a 2013 mass shooting in Santa Monica, a 2014 bank robbery in Stockton and a shooting spree in rural Tehama county that killed six in 2017. In 2019, a 16 year old killed two students and injured three others before killing himself with a ghost gun at a school in Santa Clarita. The next year, as protests over police violence filled city streets, Steven Carrillo used a homemade machine gun to shoot two security guards at a federal building in Oakland and a sheriff’s deputy in an ambush in Santa Cruz. But as the role of ghost guns in high profile criminal cases has grown, community violence reduction workers warn of the less visible toll ghost guns are taking : ghost guns, they say, have become a hot commodity in many vulnerable communities, a trend that has only intensified during the pandemic. Brian Muhammad, center, is the program manager for Advance Peace, a gun violence prevention group in Stockton, California. Photograph: Jason Henry/The Guardian The ease with which these guns can be ordered and constructed, their low cost and the difficulties in tracing them have made them readily available in many California cities, the organizers say. Their rapid spread, combined with Covid-19 limitations to the in-person contact so many violence interrupters rely on, have created a dangerous combination that is contributing to the surge in gun deaths that began last year. “We have people buying guns on the street at a faster pace. We can’t keep up with the number of guns especially when they may be more accessible than social services for some,” said Muhammad, of the Advance Peace program, a gun violence prevention organization, in Stockton. ‘If a person wants a gun, they can get it’ Antoine Towers, the chair of Oakland’s Violence Prevention Coalition, said he first heard about ghost guns at the beginning of the pandemic. First from friends who bought a ghost gun and assembled it, next up were some family members, then his co-workers. Gun ownership in Black communities in California rose significantly during the pandemic, mass protests and election chaos of 2020, and Towers’ network was opting for ghost guns rather than buying full-priced guns from stores that were inundated with sales. series links Soon, Towers said, ghost guns started showing up at his work. “We already had a problem with firearms, but it became really ridiculous,” Towers said. “[Ghost guns] are so easy to get right now that the only solution I see is figuring out a way to make sure people who have them aren’t using them. It’s heartbreaking.” Once a niche hobby among gun enthusiasts, do-it-yourself gun kits have been around since the 1990s, but they’ve increasingly become a feature on the nightly news since the early 2010s. The kits are substantially less expensive than a traditional gun bought from a federally licensed store. For example: a pistol from Bass Pro Shop, a US-based outdoor sporting goods conglomerate, can range in price from $470 to more than $900 while a homemade pistol kit from Polymer80, a popular online gun retailer, costs less than $180 and can be assembled with common tools like screwdrivers and a few drill bits. The guns aren’t subject to traditional firearm sale mandates, including background checks and serial numbers, because of a legal loophole. Since they are shipped in several pieces, they fall out of the bounds of what the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) classifies as a legal firearm. “The argument is that they can’t fire in the condition they’re sold in. Because they require some assembly, they’re not firearms,” said Eric Tirschwell, the managing director of Everytown for Gun Safety, a national gun violence prevention advocacy group. Previously, police say, they mostly found ghost guns during large gun busts and underground trafficking operations. But in the past two years, they are more frequently turning up in the backs of cars or the hands of individuals. Increasingly popular among gun owners, the guns have also become an interesting business proposition for traffickers. The San Joaquin county probation department in Stockton. Many ghost guns are purchased by those with criminal records or people too young to purchase a gun legally. Photograph: Jason Henry/The Guardian Tina Padilla, a peacekeeper with Breaking Through Barriers to Success (BTBS), a Los Angeles-based violence prevention nonprofit, said she first heard about ghost guns on the news a few years ago, especially after mass shootings. Then she heard some young people trickle into the nonprofit’s office discussing their purchases and what kits they were eyeing in passing conversation. “I learned the logistics of getting a ghost gun from working in the community and found out that they can be purchased from different sites, with different credit cards to different addresses and the government can’t trace who’s buying these guns and where they’re going,” Padilla said. “Now, instead of people having to purchase weapons for $600 to $700, they can buy them on the computer, put them together and use them on the street,” said Padilla. Police in Stockton first became familiar with ghost guns in 2014, when a homemade AK-47 was recovered after a deadly bank robbery that turned into a hostage situation and hour-long car chase. In 2019, the department recovered 42 ghost guns. And in 2020, it seized 175, nearly four times as many. rise of ghost guns The ATF has been recovering more ghost guns in the US each year. In 2019, they seized more than 7,100 and in 2020 that number grew to 8,712, according to department data. Police departments in other California cities have reported similar rises. San Francisco police started tracking ghost guns in 2016, and found six that year. In 2019, they recovered 77 and, in 2020, the number leaped to 164. Los Angeles county police found 813 ghost guns in 2020. In Oakland, 16% of all guns seized by police in 2020 were ghost guns. So far in 2021, 22% are ghost guns. Violence intervention workers say the rise in ghost guns has played some role in the rise in gun deaths recorded in cities all across America. “There’s a whole industry of people who are making guns and in this digital age the difficulty factor isn’t there, so if a person wants a gun they can get it,” said Muhammad, the Advanced Peace director in Stockton. Like hundreds of other cities, homicides in Stockton have ticked up in past months. In 2020, 55 people were murdered in the city, the highest number in three years. Muhammad believes that ghost guns have played a role, especially among Stockton’s teens. “We’ve seen a younger group of people engaging in gunplay, he said. “There’s no school right now, and a 14, 15 year old isn’t gonna just sit at home if their parents are out working.” The loss of in-person schooling and extracurriculars, have left “ample time to get in disagreement”, he said. Gun statistics adorn the wall of the Advance Peace office. Photograph: Jason Henry/The Guardian “Whatever people can do to make money, they will. And they know there’s a high demand, with people scared at the beginning of the pandemic and buying guns,” said Rudy Corpuz Jr, the executive director of United Playaz, a San Francisco-based violence prevention and youth development organization. “It’s scary because a lot of the ghost guns are in hands that are not responsible. And when you have kids all over in parks and places where violence happens, there’s potential that one of these can be used, and then one of these kids doesn’t get a chance to grow up.” Padilla, the Los Angeles-based violence interrupter, said the casualness with which she’s heard some young people talk about getting a kit sent to their home worried her. She said language barriers and lack of information among parents can make it difficult for them to regulate the packages that are being sent to their homes. “We need to do more education campaigns because some of these parents may get a package they may not think too much about. We need to let them know that they need to keep an eye out because these guns can cause a lot of harm,” she said. Ghost gun regulations Following three mass shootings this spring, including a downtown San Diego shooting where a ghost gun was used, Biden directed the Department of Justice to develop new regulations around ghost guns. On 7 May, the ATF, which is part of the DOJ, proposed new rules that would close the loophole that allows ghost guns to be sold with little oversight. Under the new measures, the primary parts of a gun kit would be considered firearms, and therefore would need a serial number. Buyers would have to pass a background check. The measures would mark the first effort to regulate ghost guns on the federal level. In California, a 2018 state law required at-home kit builders to apply for a unique serial number, but the requirement only applied to ghost gun builders, and not to sellers, leaving it legal to sell kits without a serial number. San Francisco is set to weigh a proposal that would go further, and ban the sale of ghost guns as well. If the ordinance passed, it would make the city the first in California to do so. Meanwhile, several local district attorneys have sued ghost gun manufacturers and a number of states and cities have had lawsuits against the ATF for their original refusal to regulate ghost gun kits like traditional firearms. The Los Angeles city attorney joined Everytown for Gun Safety in a lawsuit against Polymer80, a popular gun kit seller that is facing a number of other lawsuits in California and Washington DC over their advertisement practices. The suit alleges that the dealer acted negligently and failed “to avoid exposing others to reasonably foreseeable risks of injury”, according to the complaint filed in December. Everytown is also suing 1911builders.com, the gun kit maker and dealer who sold the kit that was used in the Saugus school shooting, on behalf of one of the victims. In November 2019, Mia Tretta was injured in a mass shooting at Saugus high school in Santa Clarita. A 16-year-old student at the school had brought a homemade .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol which he used to shoot five students – two fatally – before turning the ghost gun on himself. The entire incident lasted less than 30 seconds. Mia Tretta was injured in the Saugus high school shooting in 2019 where two students died. Photograph: Alex Welsh/The Guardian Since the tragedy, in which she lost her close friend Dominic Blackwell, Tretta’s been a vocal gun violence prevention advocate with Students Demand Action, a youth-led organization that lobbies for strengthened gun laws. “In my situation, we still don’t know who bought the gun. We know who used it, but we can’t trace it back,” Tretta said. “I want people to use my story to show what happens when anyone can get a gun.” ‘It won’t stop the guns’ Community workers such as Corpuz and Muhammad welcome Biden’s efforts, and agree that the spread of ghost guns needs to be stifled. But they also worry that federal action will beget local police crackdowns, a backlash that would lead to more harm among those who are already most at-risk of being shot. Rather than increased patrols and traffic stops, the interventionists say, communities need traditional violence intervention practices that provide social support and healing services. “The devil’s in the details,” said Corpuz of United Playaz. “You can think a new policy is about the ghost guns but then it leads to harassment. We all want ghost guns off of the street but we have to look to see what the fine print is before we support the rules because they can be harsh on Black and brown communities.” Muhammad of Advanced Peace likened the potential danger of increased policing and harsher sentences for having a ghost gun to the crack-cocaine laws of the late 20th century. “Once the laws happen they affect the bottom rung,” Muhammad said. “Police forces all over the country get access to federal dollars for any campaign, but that won’t stop the shooting; it won’t stop the guns from getting into the hands of young people.”

  • Leaked US Navy clip appears to show UFO disappearing into water off California

    Navy personnel can be heard saying the UFO ‘splashed’ into the ocean in clip which has been confirmed by Pentagon

  • ‘A grandpa sending money’: Security questions raised after reporters find Biden’s Venmo account

    App’s security comes under scrutiny, as social media users comment: ‘I'm just surprised Biden knows what Venmo is’

  • Former Navy pilot reveals daily sightings of UFOs that defy physics

    Report on unidentified aerial phenomena to be delivered to Senate next month

  • Joe Biden resumes tradition ignored by Trump, releases tax returns showing $600,000 income

    Couple reported donating 5 per cent of earnings to charitable causes

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • The Panthers had some big highlights in Sunday’s game that were obscured by tough loss

    Tampa Bay’s 5-4 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night obscured some highlights from the losing squad.