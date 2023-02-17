Woman charged in Lancaster County, SC, after six pounds of cocaine delivered in package

A South Carolina woman is charged with drug trafficking after more than six pounds of cocaine worth more than $180,000 was seized after a package delivery, officials said.

The three kilograms of cocaine was in a box shipped to Lancaster County from outside the continental United States, Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. The drugs with a street value of more than $180,000 were intercepted after the package was delivered to an address in Kershaw, Faile said in a statement.

Kershaw is between Columbia and Lancaster, southeast of Rock Hill and Charlotte.

The drugs never hit the street for resale, Faile said.

The package was addressed to Quanisha Lashay Manago, 28, Faile said in the written statement.

Manago is charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams and remains in the Lancaster County jail. Mango was denied bond in a hearing in Lancaster County court, according to Faile and Lancaster County online court records.

Manago allegedly took possession of the package and then was arrested, Faile said in the statement.

The charge for that amount of drugs is a felony that carries up to 30 years in prison if convicted under South Carolina law.

Lancaster, federal and SC joint investigation

Law enforcement officials had earlier received information that the package would be sent, Faile said. Lancaster County drug agents worked with U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Department of Homeland Security agents, officials said.

The seizure is one of the larger drug amounts intercepted in Lancaster County in recent years, Barfield told The Herald Friday.

“This is a large amount of illegal drugs,” Barfield said.

Police have not said where the drugs were shipped from other than it was from outside the mainland U.S. The investigation into the shipment continues.