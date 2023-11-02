Woman charged in latest twist in Australia poison mushroom case

Erin Patterson speaks to reporters after being named as a suspect in the poisoning deaths of three of her elderly in-laws (7 News)

An Australian woman has been charged with the murder of her former in-laws over suspected mushroom poisoning deaths.

Erin Patterson, 49, was arrested on Thursday morning and has now been charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder - with some charges relating to separate incidents dating back to 2021.

On July 29 this year, Ms Patterson served up a Beef Wellington dish that included mushrooms for a family gathering in the rural town of Leongatha, Victoria.

The lunch hosted by Ms Patterson was supposed to have been a reconciliation with her former husband Simon Patterson’s family for the sake of their children.

Erin Patterson sobs to the media about the deadly lunch (News International)

The gathering included Simon’s parents Gail and Don Patterson, both aged 70, Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, and Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson, 68.

Simon Patterson had also been invited to the meal, but could not attend while their two children skipped the meal to go and see a movie.

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating poisoned mushrooms at Erin Patterson’s home in Victoria, Australia, on 29 July (Supplied)

The two elderly couples fell violently ill that night and were taken to local hospitals before being transferred to a facility in Melbourne.

Gail and her sister Heather died on 4 August, while Don died the next day. Ian, a pastor from the local Baptist church in Korumburra, was recently released from hospital after weeks of extensive treatment.

The fifth diner at the table, Ms Patterson, was left unscathed.

Heather, 66, and Ian Wilkinson, 68, became ill after eating poison mushrooms at a lunch cooked by Erin Patterson. (The Salvation Army Australia Museum/Facebook)

Following her arrest on Thursday, Police have searched Ms Patterson’s home east of Melbourne. She was remanded in custody to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Victoria state police said they were searching the woman’s house with the help of technology detector dogs - trained to sniff out tiny electronic devices such as USBs and SIM cards, which are easy to hide.

The murder charges and two of attempted murder charges relate to the incident in July this year, but the further three attempted murder charges relate to three separate incidents in Victoria between 2021-2022.

Victoria state police said they were searching the woman’s house (AAP Image)

Ms Patterson has previously denied any wrongdoing. She has said in interviews that she is unfairly being painted as an "evil witch".

In a police statement obtained by the ABC, Erin reportedly told investigators that she had prepared a meal of beef Wellington with a “lot of mushrooms”.

The Death Cap mushroom kills 90 per cent of people who eat it (Getty Images)

Erin claimed she had purchased dried mushrooms from an Asian grocer several months ago, and button mushrooms from a local supermarket recently – using both in the dish.

Yet she reportedly could not remember exactly where she had bought them, according to the ABC.

While toxicology reports have not conclusively proved what the three relatives died from, police have said the symptoms are consistent with death cap mushrooms.

The toxins are resistant to heat, so cooking does not reduce their deadly effects, and just half of one mushroom contains enough poison to kill a human being, according to the CDC.

“Over the last three months, this investigation has been subjected to incredibly intense levels of public scrutiny and curiosity,” Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, from Victoria Police Homicide Squad said.

“I cannot think of another investigation that has generated this level of media and public interest, not only here in Victoria but also nationally and internationally.”

He added: “In smaller communities such as Leongatha and Korumburra, a tragedy such as this can reverberate for years to come.

“Today’s charges are just the next step in what has been an incredibly complex, methodical and thorough investigation by Homicide Squad detectives.”

It is asked that anyone who may have relevant information in relation to this matter to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.