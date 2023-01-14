Woman charged with leaving accident that resulted in man's death

Jan. 14—An Owensboro woman has been charged with felony fleeing the scene of an accident in connection with an August incident that resulted in a man dying of blunt force trauma.

Faith R. Foreman, 25, of the 700 block of Princeton Parkway was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance (death or serious physical injury) for allegedly fleeing an incident on Sutton Lane.

Reports say city police officers were called to the 200 block of Sutton Lane after a man, later identified as Jacob Simpson, 25, was found partially laying in the roadway.

Injuries on Simpson and evidence in the road indicated he had either been struck by a vehicle or had fallen from a moving vehicle, OPD reports say.

Simpson died of his injuries two days after the incident at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones said previously the preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma.

The incident was investigated by OPD's accident reconstruction unit.

State law says: "The driver of any vehicle ... which is involved in an accident resulting in injury to or death of any person ... shall immediately stop and ascertain the extent of the injury or damage and render reasonable assistance," including calling for medical treatment for the victim.

Foreman was indicted by the Daviess Grand Jury and was arrested Monday afternoon. She was arraigned Thursday in Daviess Circuit Court and released on an unsecured $5,000 bond.

Foreman is next scheduled to appear in court April 14.