Woman charged with leaving dog in hot car

Jun. 29—THOMASVILLE — A High Point woman was arrested and charged with leaving a dog in a car where temperatures pushed past 120 degrees.

About 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, a Thomasville Police Department officer investigating a report of an abandoned vehicle left on private property found a dog alone inside the vehicle on the property off Albertson Road. The dog was tied to the center console and was choking in the interior heat of the car.

Christi Ranson, 40, who had been operating the vehicle, returned and was arrested. Drugs also were found as a result of the arrest, police said.

Ranson was charged with abandonment of animals, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $25,000 secured and Ranson was in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington as of Wednesday.

Investigators determined from video surveillance footage that the dog had been left unattended for approximately two hours, police said.

The dog was taken to the Davidson County Animal Shelter, where it was adopted a short time later, according to Thomasville police.