Woman charged with leaving scene after motorcyclist killed in crash

Police have charged a woman with leaving the scene of fatal car accident in Gulfport on Sunday.

Dixie Tanner Sharp, 46, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and held at Harrison County Adult Detention Center on an $100,000 bond. Witnesses saw a woman walk away from a Lexis after an accident with a motorcyclist.

According to a press release from the Gulfport Police Department, officers responded to a call for an accident with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 90 and 20th Avenue in Gulfport at around 8 p.m on Sunday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw an unoccupied white Lexis and debris from a motorcycle in the road.

Carlos Del La Cruz, the driver of the motorcycle, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The Gulfport Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.