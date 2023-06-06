Woman charged after man’s body found wrapped in plastic in McKeesport

A woman is facing homicide charges after a man’s body was found wrapped in plastic in McKeesport last month.

According to Allegheny County police, the victim’s body was found inside an apartment along Evans Avenue on May 1 at 9:05 p.m.

It was reported that a female fled the apartment by jumping from a balcony.

When police arrived on scene, they encountered the victim’s family. The victim, Donte Glover, 36, was reported missing on April 30.

Family members told police they came to the apartment to look for him.

Investigation showed that the apartment belonged to Lindsey Jackson, 37. Police identified her as the woman who jumped from the balcony.

The body was identified as Glover on May 2. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and was ruled a homicide.

Detectives charged Jackson with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Jackson turned herself in on Tuesday. She is at the Allegheny County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

