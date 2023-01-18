Woman charged after man dies of apparent overdose in Central Ky. Waffle House bathroom

A Richmond woman was arrested Monday after police say they found a man to whom she allegedly provided heroin dead in a Waffle House bathroom.

Amanda Hornsby, 33, allegedly told police that she was the “middle man” who gave heroin wrapped in paper to Carl Edwards before he was found dead inside the restaurant’s bathroom early Monday, court records show.

Richmond police said in a uniform citation filed in Madison District Court that they were called to 220 Eastern Bypass at 1:28 a.m. Monday to check on a man who was locked in the restroom. When they arrived, they said they found Edwards “deceased in the restroom from an apparent opioid overdose.”

Police said they found a bottle cap with suspected heroin inside, and the coroner found a yellow sticky note in the toilet with suspected heroin residue on it.

Police said blood toxicology will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

A review of Waffle House surveillance footage showed Edwards coming into the restaurant at 9:53 p.m. Sunday and talking with Hornsby and another individual, police said. Hornsby and the other person then left and went to a nearby gas station, where police said the man gave Hornsby a hotel key card before she walked away in the direction of the Countryside Inn.

Police said that Hornsby returned to the Waffle House at 10:10 p.m. and met Edwards in the parking lot, where they appeared “to make a ‘hand to hand’ transaction.” Police said Edwards went back inside the Waffle House at 10:17 p.m., walked into the restroom and never came out.

Police said Hornsby told them that “she thinks Edwards gave her $5 for the heroin, which she later gave to” someone else who she said the heroin belonged to. The other person “was too scared to do the transaction himself,” because he had seen police in the area, according to police. In exchange for conducting the transaction, the other individual allegedly gave Hornsby some heroin.

Hornsby is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (heroin). She was being held in the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.