Woman charged with manslaughter after alleged lack of care

Aug. 16—McALESTER — A McAlester woman was arrested and charged in the death of her bedridden adult daughter after investigators claim the woman did not provide "reasonable" care prior to the daughter's death.

Melanie Dilts, 65, is charged with second degree manslaughter for the March 2023 death of her 33-year-old daughter, Catherine.

Dilts is also charged with neglect by a caretaker for allegedly failing to provide reasonable care for her husband.

Jail records show Dilts was booked and released from the Pittsburg County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

A probable cause affidavit states the investigation began after medics with the McAlester Fire Department were called March 24, 2023, to the Dilts' residence.

McAlester Police Det. Lt. Kirk Johnston was notified by a patrol officer that Catherine Dilts was removed from the residence and taken to McAlester Regional Health Center where she died, the report states.

According to the affidavit, Johnston was told Catherine Dilts was a paraplegic and was found by medics with "maggots and feces on her" with information that she possibly "had not moved from the same spot since possibly October of 2022." The woman had to be "extracted" through a window in the back of the residence due to the state of the home, the affidavit states.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com