Woman charged with manslaughter in boyfriend’s 2022 death in Montville

An Uncasville woman was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her boyfriend in Montville last October, according to the Connecticut State Police.

Diane Nobleza, 55, is facing charges of second-degree reckless manslaughter, first-degree assault of an elderly victim, second-degree breach of the peace with violence or threatening and intentional cruelty to persons after investigations revealed that she shoved her boyfriend into a wall in their home during a dispute, causing him to bleed profusely and die after lying on the ground for several hours in their living room, according to the arrest warrant.

The Montville Police Department was called to the apartment on October 13, 2022, after 1:20 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man. Responding officers found the 64-year-old man unresponsive and cold to the touch. Paramedics began to perform CPR on the man but could not regain a pulse. He was pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m.

Investigators spoke with Nobleza, who called the police and was the only person to interact with the man in the hours leading up to his death, according to the warrant. She told police that he fell and hit his head on the refrigerator at 4 a.m., then crawled into the living room where he stayed “all morning.” She told police he had two cuts on his head and had bled significantly, the warrant said. She said she helped him stop the bleeding with towels. Nobleza allegedly told investigators that the man adamantly refused to go to the hospital when she suggested it, the warrant said.

She allegedly said she then left the apartment to go to a methadone clinic around 6 a.m. and he was still on the living room floor when she left and returned back. According to the warrant, she said he was still alive when she got back. She allegedly told police she then took a shower at 10 a.m. for “half an hour” and again found him lying in the same spot, but he was cold to the touch. She said she called the police to report that he was unresponsive, but police records show she did not call until over three hours after her shower supposedly ended, according to the warrant.

Nobleza said she also called the man’s sister-in-law and told her “it was an emergency, I don’t think he is breathing I need help,” the warrant said. The sister-in-law gave a statement to police saying she got a call at 1:30 p.m. from Nobleza, but did not answer.

Police took a written statement from Nobleza on Oct. 13, 2022, which had some inconsistencies with what she told them earlier, according to the warrant.

The written statement said Nobleza and the man had been involved in some verbal and minor physical disputes in the months leading up to his death. She also said that both she and her boyfriend had begun drinking the day before around 2 p.m., had dinner at 4 p.m. and continued drinking, before her boyfriend became “mean.” She said she left the apartment, called her boyfriend’s sister-in-law and returned at 5:10 p.m., the warrant said.

She said the boyfriend was “better” when she returned but was mean to her again around 10 p.m. She went to her bedroom until 4 a.m. when she heard her boyfriend fall and ran to the kitchen. She said she cleaned up the blood, put a towel under his head in the living room and rolled him onto his side so he could sleep, the warrant said.

Nobleza told investigators that she watched him for three hours before taking a shower at 11 a.m. for 15 to 20 minutes, which is an inconsistency from her initial statement. She said she found him unresponsive and cold to the touch after cleaning the towels. She also said that her boyfriend told her he may have a concussion and refused medical attention before she showered, the warrant said.

She finished her written statement by saying that she and her boyfriend pushed and shoved each other before she went into her bedroom the night before, but “he did not fall,” the warrant said.

Due to the inconsistencies reported in her statements, police requested to interview her again and she agreed, the warrant said. She met with police at the Montville Police Department around 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2022.

Nobleza allegedly told investigators that she had been involved in several verbal arguments with her boyfriend in the few months leading up to his death. She said she does not work and had been taking care of him full-time because of his medical issues.

She allegedly gave a different timeline of events during this interview. According to the warrant, Nobleza said she was arguing with her boyfriend in the living room on Oct. 12 around 8 p.m., when he reportedly grabbed her arm and she pushed him into the wall inside their shared bedroom. She allegedly told police he hit the back of his head in the fall, the warrant said.

She told investigators he was not injured in the fall and was able to get up to sit in a chair, the warrant said. She then went to lay down to watch television in their bedroom and did not check on him again until 4 a.m., when she found him lying face up and bleeding from the back of his head. She looked after him for two hours until going to the methadone clinic at 6 a.m., returning around 7 a.m., according to the warrant.

During this interview, she allegedly changed the time of her shower and the time of her phone call to the sister-in-law again. She also allegedly said she left a voicemail rather than speaking to the sister-in-law directly in this interview, the warrant said.

Police concluded the interview and then obtained permission to reconstruct the scene at her apartment, the warrant said.

Nobleza reportedly showed them where the man hit his head, allegedly changing the location of the fall from their shared bedroom to the living room. She told police she shoved him “pretty hard” into the wall. She allegedly admitted this is when he sustained his head injuries, the warrant said. She also allegedly said she had attempted to clean some of his blood off the wall, according to the warrant.

On Dec. 12, 2022, investigators received a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stating that the cause of the man’s death was “Blunt force injuries of head and torso,” which caused complications because of cardiovascular disease, and the manner of death as a homicide from an altercation with another. His blood alcohol level was 0.059, below the legal limit, the warrant said.

Police then applied for and obtained the warrant charging her with manslaughter. Nobleza was arrested at her apartment in Uncasville on Wednesday and transported to Troop E in Montville without incident, state police said.

Nobleza is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and was transported to York Correctional Institution in East Lyme. She was scheduled to appear in Norwich Superior Court on Thursday.