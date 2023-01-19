Woman charged with manslaughter in connection to man found dead in Waffle House bathroom

Jan. 19—A woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection to an alleged overdose death that occurred in the bathroom of a local Waffle House.

Amanda Hornsby, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter and drug trafficking.

According to Hornsby's arrest citation, the Richmond Police Department responded to the Waffle House located on the Eastern Bypass on Monday regarding staff concerns that a male was possibly locked in the restroom. Police documents indicate officers found Carl Edwards dead in the restroom from an opioid overdose.

Officers allegedly found a bottle cap with a substance, suspected to be heroin, at the scene. The coroner also located a yellow sticky note with a brown powder residue inside, which was also suspected to be heroin.

During their investigation, officers noted surveillance footage from Waffle House showed a possible "hand-to-hand" drug transaction between Hornsby and Edwards late Sunday night. He was last seen going into the restroom at 10:17 p.m., where his body was later found.

Official police documentation states that, Hornsby allegedly admitted to giving Edwards "stuff." However, she claimed she was a "middle man" for a man named Nahshon Mullins and the drugs did not belong to her.

The surveillance observed by police allegedly confirmed there had been a hand-off of a hotel key card for a room at Countryside Inn. Police later confirmed the room had been rented by Mullins from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16.

According to his wife, Edwards was a local man who had been homeless for some time. Beth Anne Wright said, though the pair were separated, she still expressed a deep sense of loss at the passing of her husband.

"All I know, is the heroin epidemic is worse than people think, and people are dying everyday, and people don't care what they sell people," she said. "(Drug dealers) take advantage of the addiction. These people want it, and they don't care about the price."

She said she believed Edwards, a father to two daughters, was a good man before he became addicted to drugs. As someone who is also homeless, his death has made her feel unsafe.

"We were separated, but as long as he was around, I knew I was never alone, and I always kind of knew I'd be okay. Now I don't feel that way. I feel really alone, and I don't feel safe anymore," she said.