Woman charged with manslaughter in stabbing of 70-year-old Kansas City DJ found in yard

A 34-year-old woman faces felony charges in the killing of a 70-year-old Kansas City man whose body was discovered in a front yard last month.

Jackson County prosecutors on Thursday charged Janee L. Davis, of Kansas City, with voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. She is accused of fatally stabbing Vonzell “Captain” Bryant, a DJ and music promoter whose Jan. 3 death marked Kansas City’s first homicide of 2024.

Police officers responded to the scene of Bryant’s killing around 10 p.m. near 26th Street and Agnes Avenue in the Washington-Wheatley neighborhood. A blood trail led from a parked vehicle to where his body was found. Investigators concluded Bryant was stabbed inside the vehicle.

Kansas City homicide detectives were tipped off to Davis as a suspect by witnesses who said they heard her discussing the killing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in support of the criminal charges. She was arrested Wednesday and taken in for questioning.

According to court documents, Davis told police she stabbed Bryant after he assaulted her and tried to force her to perform a sexual act. She said she used a knife that she grabbed off his lap and dumped the weapon in a sewer afterward.

Surveillance video from the area captured footage of Bryant running out of his truck hiding behind another vehicle. Details from Davis’ account to police about getting out of the vehicle matched what detectives saw on the footage, the affidavit says.

As of Thursday, Davis was held in the Jackson County jail on a $75,000 bond. Online court records did not list a defense attorney representing her in the case.