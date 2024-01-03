Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after fatal Christmas Eve accident

ASHEVILLE — A woman has been charged following a vehicle accident in East Asheville that left one man dead the morning of Christmas Eve, according to a Jan. 3 news release from the Asheville Police Department.

Latoya Antonette Bailey, 49, was driving a 2015 Honda Accord east on Tunnel Road when she attempted to turn left into a hospital near the 1100 Block of Tunnel Road, according to APD's preliminary investigation. The Charles George Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center is located at this address.

More: Twin brothers convicted for Asheville bicyclist death started by road rage, family says

More: 'He would stop for anybody': Asheville family mourns loss of man killed on Sweeten Creek

Bailey then struck a moped driven by Randall Wayne Robinson, 56, who was traveling west on Tunnel Road around 7:16 a.m. Dec. 24, according to the release. Robinson died from his injuries at the scene.

Robinson lived in Burnsville and had three children, according to his obituary.

Bailey was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield to left turn after "completion of the Asheville Police Department's investigation and along with consultation with the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office," the release said.

The 49-year-old has a court date of April 2 and is not currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility, according to an online jail database.

More: Family mourns father killed in Asheville construction zone; man sentenced in felony death

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Woman charged with death by vehicle after fatal Christmas Eve accident