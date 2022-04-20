Tahnisha Roja Collins

A woman has been arrested in connection with the Monday night shooting outside of a downtown liquor store.

The Bartlesville Police Department arrested Tahnisha Collins, 28, for shooting with the intent to kill and are still searching for the driver, weapon and vehicle involved in the incident, BPD Capt. Jay Hastings said in a statement.

At 8:48 p.m. on Monday, BPD was called to 5th & Shawnee Discount Liquor, 520 E 5th St. A female victim, who has not been publicly identified, reported she was approaching the store when she stopped to talk to an acquaintance, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car, Hastings said in the statement.

The women argued and someone fired a gun from within the car, causing the window to shatter and cut the woman’s face. An ambulance transported the woman to Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center.

In April 2019, Collins was charged with obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check. She pleaded guilty and received a one-year suspended sentence.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Woman charged with Monday shooting