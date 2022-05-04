Woman charged with murder for 2012 death of Illahee man, robbed of coin collection

A 45-year-old woman was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder for the 2012 death of William "Bill" Thomas Johnston, who died five months after being struck repeatedly in the head with an ax during a robbery at his Illahee house.

Katherine Leandrah Miller is the first person to face murder charges for Johnston’s Feb. 23, 2012, death, which authorities say was a result of injuries he sustained from a Sept. 28, 2011, robbery when thieves attacked him and stole his prized antique coin collection.

Kitsap County sheriff’s investigators allege Miller, who lived at Johnston’s house and acted as his caregiver, orchestrated the robbery and recruited a man to rob Johnston, 61.

In an interview with investigators in February, Miller admitted she was present when the two men planned the robbery, waited outside in a car while the two went inside and saw the spoils of the crime, according to court documents.

Daniel Scott Farley, 39, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to first-degree robbery and first-degree manslaughter for his role in Johnston’s death. He was sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison.

Farley implicated Miller and told investigators that Miller believed the coins were worth a great sum of money and asked him “to do it” several times.

“And so she employed me to do it,” Farley said, according to court documents. When Farley was first charged in Johnston’s death he was serving a prison sentence in Nevada for a conviction of battery with a deadly weapon upon a person 60 years old or older.

Farley told investigators he didn’t want to rob Johnston by himself so he “recruited” another man, Terrence Lamar Ford, to assist him.

Ford, 37, was sentenced in June 2021 to 75 months in prison after pleading guilty to 16 felonies, adding to the 12 felony convictions already on his record, according to court documents.

Ford could be released as early as August 2025, according to the state Department of Corrections. He has not been charged in connection with Johnston’s death.

In an interview with investigators, Ford said the robbery was Miller’s idea and confessed to going into Johnston’s house with Farley and watching Farley bludgeon Johnston with the ax. Ford said he has experienced nightmares since the incident and regretted his role.

“I thought he was going to die,” Ford said, according to the account provided by investigators.

After stealing the coins and leaving Johnston bleeding on the floor, Farley said he and Ford went back to the car with Miller waiting inside.

“She was happy,” Farley said of Miller, adding that the trio then smoked meth through the night.

Johnston regained consciousness after the assault and called 911, telling investigators he did not recognize his assailants.

He faded in the months that followed. Prosecutors had been wary of charging the case, unsure if they could prove Johnston died as a direct result of the attack despite a finding that he had died as a result of the injuries. Johnston was a heavy drinker and in poor health prior to being assaulted.

Johnston was a Navy veteran and owned a concrete business. In 2002 he ran for Kitsap County sheriff, earning almost 15% of the vote against incumbent Steve Boyer. He was known as a generous person who let people down on their luck stay at his property, and enjoyed showing his coin collection to others because it was a source of pride.

After stealing the coins and pawning some – the collection was said to be worth upwards $50,000 – paranoia from meth use and sleep deprivation led the trio to bury the remaining valuables in South Kitsap. However, authorities said the thieves were unable to find the spot again to retrieve the loot.

In 2016 the owner of the property found a duffel bag while digging a trench. Inside were coins from Johnston’s collection, along with a handgun belonging to Johnston.

A warrant was issued Tuesday for Miller’s arrest.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Woman charged with murder for 2012 death of Illahee man, robbed of coin collection