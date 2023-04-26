A Mahoning County woman has been charged with murder in relation to the death of her almost 3-year-old son in Akron in 2016, according to Akron Municipal Court records and the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office.

Amanda Jo Bunner, 33, of Green Township in Mahoning County was arraigned Wednesday morning in Akron Municipal Court on a charge of murder, an unspecified felony, in relation to the death of Jaxon Ross Bunner, who died April 13, 2016, at Akron Children's Hospital, according to court records and the medical examiner's office.

The incident was reported as having happened in the 300 block of Palm Avenue in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood.

According to the medical examiner's office, the child's death was ruled a homicide. His cause of death was subdural hemorrhage with traumatic brain swelling and herniation due to craniocerebral blunt force trauma. The office said it was an inflicted injury, with prior physical abuse and neglect.

Jaxon Ross Bunner

The Akron Police Department didn't immediately have information Wednesday morning but was looking into the case to provide more information. Court records show Bunner was arrested Monday. She remains in the Summit County Jail.

According to his obituary, Jaxon would have turned 3 just over a month after his death, on May 21, 2016.

"His smile, his giggle, and his piercing eyes will be cherished for all the happiness he brought to his family and to this earth," his obituary states. "Thank you for loving us, Jaxon."

His obituary said Jaxon was survived by his parents, sister, brothers, grandparents, aunts, cousins, other loved ones and friends.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Woman charged with murder in 2016 death of toddler son in Akron