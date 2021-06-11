Woman charged with murder

Jun. 11—HIGH POINT — A High Point woman has been charged in a fatal stabbing that happened Thursday night.

Gabriella Cruz was taken to an emergency room but died from her injuries, the High Point Police Department said.

Police went to the 1800 block of Blain Street after a report of a stabbing and found Cruz lying in the roadway with several stab wounds, police said.

Bianca Perez was arrested at the scene and has been charged with second-degree murder. She was being held in the High Point Jail.

Police did not release any other information.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact Detective Dan Sellers at 336-887-7834, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.