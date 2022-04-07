Woman charged with murder after 53-year-old shot in driveway dies, Raleigh police say

A 35-year-old woman now faces a murder charge after a woman she’s accused of shooting last month in Raleigh has died from her injuries.

Tiffany Latoya Jackson has been charged with murder in the death of 53-year-old Sharon Thomas on March 26, the Raleigh Police Department said Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Battle Bridge Road.

A 911 caller said the shooting happened by the victim’s car, The News & Observer previously reported.

“They were coming into the driveway, they were cutting one another off,” the caller said. “The girl ... got out, pulled a gun, shot her, and now she’s acting like she’s a fool, running around in circles.”

Thomas was hospitalized after the shooting. Police did not describe her injuries or say when she died.

Jackson, who was arrested on an assault charge after the incident last month, did not know Thomas, according to police.

There have been at least 11 killings in Raleigh so far this year.