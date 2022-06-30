Woman charged with murder after alleging firefighter husband killed himself

A woman in North Carolina who claimed her husband shot and killed himself has been arrested and charged with his murder.

People reports that police arrived at the couple's home on 25 June after receiving a 911 call "regarding an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound."

When they arrived, they found Mishael "MJ" James Auman, 37, was alive but unconscious and suffering from a firearm wound.

Mr Auman was rushed to the hospital, but ultimately died from his injuries.

The firefighter had a long career in Randolph County and was employed full-time in the city of Asheboro. He also actively volunteered with the nearby Seagrove Fire Department.

Upon police investigating the firefighter's death, they eventually sought an arrest warrant for his wife.

"Following an investigation by detectives and consultation with the District Attorney's Office," the police said in a statement, "a warrant for arrest was issued for Heather Hicks Auman, the victim's wife, for murder."

Ms Auman was the one who called and reported the shooting, telling police her husband had shot himself.

"My husband has shot himself...hurry, he needs help...we were just fussing, he told me he couldn't do it anymore and he pulled out his gun...he's got a pulse but he's not responding whatsoever," Ms Auman said in her 911 call.

The couple's neighbor also called 911, saying the man had shot himself. It's unclear if they saw what occurred or were told of the incident by Ms Auman.

She was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

Randolph County Fire Marshal Erik Beard issued a statement on behalf of his department and the Seagrove Rural Volunteer Fire Department remembering Mr Auman.

"MJ served the citizens of Randolph County and the Seagrove community for over 21 years. This is a devastating blow to the fire service of our county... MJ's infectious smile, outgoing personality and willingness to serve others will forever be missed throughout our county's fire service. Our thoughts and prayers are with the MJ's family and friends during this time of loss," he said in the statement.

Rebecca Short, a former coworker of Mr Auman, told WFMY News that he was a "great guy."

"He was such a great guy. He was kind and he was funny. He'd make you laugh until your sides hurt. When I heard the news that he had passed I was shocked. You move, things change, you lose touch, and then it all comes back around once you hear news of something like this," she said.

Ms Auman has been denied bond and is currently being held at the Randolph County Deterntion Centre.

Her first court date is set for 1 July.