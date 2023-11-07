Woman charged with murder to appear in court

A woman has been charged with the murder of a woman in Barnstaple, Devon.

Cheyanne Loder, 32 of Gorwell Road, Barnstaple, will appear at Exeter Magistrates’ Court later.

Police said the charge related to an incident at an address in Gorwell Road on Saturday.

Det Insp Dave Egan, who is leading the investigation, said: “Officers and paramedics attended, and a woman in her 30s was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers."

He added: “We continue to ask that people do not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter.”

